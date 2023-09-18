As of September 18 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2200, place them 10th in the NFL.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

While Detroit ranked worst in the in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story offensively, as it ranked fourth-best in the (380 yards per game).

Last season the Lions were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

When the underdog in the game, Detroit was 5-5. As favorites, the Lions went 3-2.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +5000 3 September 24 Falcons - +4000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +3300 5 October 8 Panthers - +15000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1200 8 October 30 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +15000 12 November 23 Packers - +3300 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +15000 15 December 17 Broncos - +10000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +800 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.