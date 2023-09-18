Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 152 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Detroit has scored 601 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.257 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has 12 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Mason Miller 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears

