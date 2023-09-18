The Cincinnati Reds (78-73) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Minnesota Twins (79-71) on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is on a two-game homer streak.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Connor Phillips.

Twins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.20 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (10-9) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .241 in 26 games this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 26 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.

The 22-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.

