Tigers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at 10:10 PM (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (4-7, 4.30 ERA).
Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (40.7%) in those contests.
- This year, Detroit has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (604 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Reese Olson vs Derek Law
|September 15
|@ Angels
|W 11-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Miguel Diaz vs Jimmy Herget
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Lance Lynn
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Mason Miller
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Reese Olson vs Paul Blackburn
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.