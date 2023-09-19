Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at 10:10 PM (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (4-7, 4.30 ERA).

Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This year, Detroit has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (604 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule