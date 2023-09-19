The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling square off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 604 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (4-7) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Mason Miller 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Reese Olson Paul Blackburn

