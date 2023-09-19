When the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) take on the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman will be looking for his 200th hit of the season (he's currently sitting at 198).

The Tigers are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-250). A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 76 out of the 121 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 15-5 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 46, or 40.7%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

