Tigers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (70-81) at 10:10 PM (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (10-3) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (4-7).
Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have won in 46, or 40.4%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (606 total, four per game).
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Angels
|W 11-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Miguel Diaz vs Jimmy Herget
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Miguel Diaz vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Mason Miller
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs JP Sears
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Reese Olson vs Paul Blackburn
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.