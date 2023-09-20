Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (70-81) at 10:10 PM (on September 20). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (10-3) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (4-7).

Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have won in 46, or 40.4%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (606 total, four per game).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

