The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 606 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.261 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (4-7) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Olson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Miguel Diaz Caleb Ferguson 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Tarik Skubal Mason Miller 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz JP Sears 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Reese Olson Paul Blackburn 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson -

