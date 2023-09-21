Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Iron County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Stephenson High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
