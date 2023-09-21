Currently the Detroit Lions have been given +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Lions games last season hit the over.

Detroit owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst defensively (392.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.

Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Anzalone totaled 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons - +4000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +25000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1400 8 October 30 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +25000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +2800 14 December 10 @ Bears - +25000 15 December 17 Broncos - +12500 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +750 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.