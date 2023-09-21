Thursday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (71-81) against the Oakland Athletics (46-106) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 21.

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (6-3) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-9).

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Tigers have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won 20 out of the 33 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 610 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).

Tigers Schedule