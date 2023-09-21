Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (71-81) against the Oakland Athletics (46-106) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 21.
The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (6-3) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-9).
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Tigers have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Tigers have won 20 out of the 33 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 610 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Miguel Diaz vs Jimmy Herget
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Miguel Diaz vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Paul Blackburn
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 27
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Zack Greinke
