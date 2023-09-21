Tarik Skubal will start for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (610 total runs).

The Tigers are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.257).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Skubal has four quality starts this season.

Skubal will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Miguel Diaz Caleb Ferguson 9/20/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Paul Blackburn 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson - 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Zack Greinke

