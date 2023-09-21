Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (71-81) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (46-106) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday, September 21, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Tigers (-185). A 7.5-run total is listed for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (6-3, 3.25 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-9, 5.56 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 33 times and won 20, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Detroit has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Athletics have won in 45, or 30.4%, of the 148 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a mark of 24-64 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

