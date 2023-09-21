Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Tuscola County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kingston High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Dryden, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Reese High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayville High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Standish-Sterling Central High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Akron-Fairgrove High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.