Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Alger County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Inland Lakes High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Superior Central High School at Mid Peninsula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
