There is high school football competition in Bay County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

All Saints Central High School at Peck Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Peck, MI

Peck, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bay City Western High School