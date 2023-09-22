Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Benzie County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Charlevoix High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Springs High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Frankfort, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
