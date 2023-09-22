Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Benzie County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    Charlevoix High School at Benzie Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Benzonia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harbor Springs High School at Frankfort High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Frankfort, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

