Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Berrien County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kalamazoo Central High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coloma High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandywine High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.