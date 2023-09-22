Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week, we've got the information below.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Charlevoix High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jordan High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maple City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyne City High School at Ogemaw Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: West Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
