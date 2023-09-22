Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Chippewa County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Sault Area High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Marquette, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickford High School at Rapid River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rapid River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
