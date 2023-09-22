Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Clare County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Farwell High School at Carson City-Crystal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Carson City, MI

Carson City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clare High School at Harrison High School - Harrison