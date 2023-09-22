We have 2023 high school football action in Clinton County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Fowler High School at Dansville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Holt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Shepherd High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Elsie, MI

Elsie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge JrSr High School at Bath High School