Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Genesee County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Goodrich High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Flushing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Flushing, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clio, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swartz Creek High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers Catholic High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
