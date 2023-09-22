Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Hillsdale County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Addison High School at Jonesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldron High School at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Springport, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Adams-Jerome High School at Camden-Frontier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Camden, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
