If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Hillsdale County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Addison High School at Jonesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jonesville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waldron High School at Pittsford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Pittsford, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reading High School at Springport High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Springport, MI
    • Conference: Big 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Adams-Jerome High School at Camden-Frontier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Camden, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

