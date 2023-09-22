Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Isabella County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Shepherd High School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Elsie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake City Area High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
