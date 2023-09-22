Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Jackson County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
East Jackson High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Springport, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Napoleon High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover-Horton High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Suttons Bay High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
