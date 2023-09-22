Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Kent County, Michigan this week.
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grand Rapids Christian High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lowell, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Cedar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cedar Springs, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Haven High School at East Kentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Godfrey-Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godwin Heights School at Comstock Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Comstock Park, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Eastern High School at Kenowa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Grand Rapids High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
