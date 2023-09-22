Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Lenawee County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Onsted High School at Hudson Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hudson, MI

Hudson, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Jonesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Jonesville, MI

Jonesville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Britton Deerfield at Morenci Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Morenci, MI

Morenci, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI Conference: Tri County

Tri County How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Blissfield High School at Clinton High School