Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Lenawee County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Onsted High School at Hudson Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hudson, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison High School at Jonesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Britton Deerfield at Morenci Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Morenci, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clinton, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
