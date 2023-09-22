Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Livingston County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lutheran High School Westland at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartland High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northville High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Howell, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowlerville High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Williamston, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
