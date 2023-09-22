Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Macomb County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anchor Bay High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Almont, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Line High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clintondale High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Utica High School at L'Anse Creuse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Harrison Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Woods-Tower High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ubly, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at De La Salle Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
