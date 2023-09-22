There is high school football action in Macomb County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 22

6:55 PM ET on September 22 Location: Shelby Township, MI

Shelby Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Anchor Bay High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at Almont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Line High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Clintondale High School at South Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Utica High School at L'Anse Creuse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Harrison Township, MI

Harrison Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Woods-Tower High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis High School at Ubly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ubly, MI

Ubly, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at De La Salle Collegiate