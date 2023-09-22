Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Manistee County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Whitehall High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bear Lake High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
