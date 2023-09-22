Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Sault Area High School at Marquette Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

6:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Marquette, MI

Marquette, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladstone High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ishpeming High School at Bark River-Harris High School