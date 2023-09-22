Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Sault Area High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Marquette, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladstone High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ishpeming High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Harris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
