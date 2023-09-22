Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Mecosta County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Tri County High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Morley, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Rapids High School at Chippewa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Remus, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
