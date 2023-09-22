This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Ottawa County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Zeeland West High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Coopersville High School at Unity Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Haven High School at East Kentwood High School