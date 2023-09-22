Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Saginaw County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Chesaning High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at St. Louis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Louis, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Alma, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ithaca High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.