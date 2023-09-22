High school football competition in Saginaw County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Chesaning High School at Montrose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Montrose, MI
    • Conference: Mid-Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeport High School at Garber High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Essexville, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Birch Run, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nouvel Catholic Central High School at St. Louis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: St. Louis, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Freeland High School at Alma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Alma, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Swan Valley High School at Frankenmuth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Frankenmuth, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ithaca High School at Hemlock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Hemlock, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Merrill High School at Montabella High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Blanchard, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

