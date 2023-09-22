This week, there's high school football on the docket in Saint Clair County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Anchor Bay High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayville High School at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Capac, MI

Capac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Yale High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Croswell, MI

Croswell, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North Branch High School at Algonac High School