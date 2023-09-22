Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Saint Joseph County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Burr Oak High School at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
