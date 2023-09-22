The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Shiawassee County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22

4:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Owosso High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Owosso, MI

Owosso, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Durand Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Durand, MI

Durand, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Middleton, MI

Middleton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Byron Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Byron, MI

Byron, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Corunna High School at Lake Fenton High School