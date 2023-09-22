Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Shiawassee County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Durand, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
