Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (72-81) and Oakland Athletics (46-107) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on September 22.
The Tigers will look to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) versus the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (3-8).
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have won 21, or 61.8%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Detroit has won three of its seven games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored 617 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Miguel Diaz vs Jimmy Herget
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Miguel Diaz vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|W 7-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 27
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
