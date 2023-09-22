How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Sawyer Gipson-Long will start for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in baseball with 155 total home runs.
- Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).
- The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (617 total runs).
- The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gipson-Long (1-0) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Gipson-Long is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the hill.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Jimmy Herget
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lance Lynn
|9/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/20/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Bobby Miller
|9/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Luis Medina
|9/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Boyle
|9/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|JP Sears
|9/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|9/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Zack Greinke
|9/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Cole Ragans
