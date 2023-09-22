On Friday, September 22, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (72-81) visit Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (46-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long - DET (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (3-8, 5.61 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 21 out of the 34 games, or 61.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 5-1 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Athletics have won in 45, or 30.2%, of the 149 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 33-82 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 2nd

