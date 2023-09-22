Brent Rooker brings a two-game homer streak into the Oakland Athletics' (46-107) game against the Detroit Tigers (72-81) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (3-8) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gipson-Long - DET (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (3-8, 5.61 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Gipson-Long will take to the mound for the Tigers, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a 5.33 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .900.

Gipson-Long will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk (3-8 with a 5.61 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the lefty tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.61, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.

Waldichuk has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Waldichuk heads into this matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in nine of his 33 outings this season.

Ken Waldichuk vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has a collective .235 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 1215 total hits and 29th in MLB action with 617 runs scored. They have the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.377) and are 25th in all of MLB with 155 home runs.

Waldichuk has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.154 WHIP against the Tigers this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .154 batting average over one appearance.

