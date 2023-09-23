In the game between the South Alabama Jaguars and Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, September 23 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Jaguars to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (+16.5) Toss Up (47.5) South Alabama 30, Central Michigan 18

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Central Michigan is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.

The Chippewas have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Central Michigan games this season have averaged an over/under of 48.2 points, 0.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Jaguars have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jaguars have posted one win against the spread this season.

South Alabama is winless against the spread when it is 16.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Jaguars game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 47.5, 5.3 points fewer than the average total in South Alabama games thus far this season.

Chippewas vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 28.3 20.3 35.0 17.0 25.0 22.0 Central Michigan 23.0 38.0 45.0 42.0 12.0 36.0

