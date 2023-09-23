The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) will look to upset the South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-14.5) 49.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-15.5) 50.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Central Michigan has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Chippewas have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

South Alabama has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

