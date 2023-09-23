Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions have +2800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 23.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Lions games hit the over.
- Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions put up a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.
- Detroit posted a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-5 record as underdogs.
- The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).
- In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
