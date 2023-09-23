Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 4 college football schedule, including the Maryland Terrapins playing the Michigan State Spartans that is a must-watch for football fans in Michigan.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Toledo (-21.5)
Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Maryland (-7.5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-16.5)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)
