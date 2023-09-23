There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 4 college football schedule, including the Maryland Terrapins playing the Michigan State Spartans that is a must-watch for football fans in Michigan.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Toledo (-21.5)

Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Maryland (-7.5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-16.5)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)

