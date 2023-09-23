There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 4 college football schedule, including the Maryland Terrapins playing the Michigan State Spartans that is a must-watch for football fans in Michigan.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: The Glass Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Toledo (-21.5)

Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Maryland (-7.5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: South Alabama (-16.5)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)

