The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Maryland ranks 26th in points scored this season (39.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 13.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Michigan State ranks 78th in the FBS (377.3 total yards per game) and 83rd defensively (375 total yards allowed per contest).

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Michigan State vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Michigan State Maryland 377.3 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480 (35th) 375 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (48th) 114 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (50th) 263.3 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (22nd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has put up 707 passing yards, or 235.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with one interception.

Nathan Carter has run the ball 54 times for 272 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Christian Fitzpatrick paces his team with 164 receiving yards on six catches.

Jaron Glover has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 152 yards (50.7 yards per game) this year.

Tre Mosley's 11 grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 144 yards (48 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 889 yards (296.3 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 243 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on nine catches for 94 yards (31.3 per game).

Colby McDonald has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 166 yards (55.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 13 receptions for 198 yards (66 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Corey Dyches has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 65 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kaden Prather has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in eight grabs for 164 yards, an average of 54.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

