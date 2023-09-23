The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Michigan sports the 55th-ranked offense this season (32.0 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking best with only 5.3 points allowed per game. Rutgers ranks 96th in the FBS with 346.3 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 19th-best by giving up only 272.7 total yards per game.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on BTN.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Michigan vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Michigan Rutgers 402.0 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (98th) 223.0 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (18th) 156.7 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.7 (20th) 245.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.7 (126th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 701 yards (233.7 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 82.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 35 rushing yards on seven carries.

Blake Corum has 254 rushing yards on 37 carries with six touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 27 times for 96 yards (32.0 per game) while also racking up 59 yards through the air.

Cornelius Johnson's leads his squad with 224 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 16 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Roman Wilson has caught 12 passes while averaging 69.7 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Colston Loveland's nine receptions have yielded 93 yards.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers this season. He has 407 passing yards (135.7 per game) while completing 51.5% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 144 yards (48.0 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has run the ball 58 times for 357 yards, with five touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has totaled five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 99 (33.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times.

Christian Dremel has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 72 yards (24.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Washington's 12 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 65 yards.

