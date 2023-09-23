The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) meet the SMU Mustangs (2-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by totaling 39.7 points per game. The Horned Frogs rank 57th on defense (21.3 points allowed per game). SMU ranks 31st in the FBS with 463.3 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by giving up only 263.3 total yards per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. SMU Key Statistics

TCU SMU 515.7 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.3 (39th) 364.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (12th) 213.7 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (59th) 302 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.7 (25th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU so far this season. He has 856 passing yards, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 357 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

John Paul Richardson's team-high 147 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 17 targets).

Warren Thompson has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley's 10 catches have yielded 92 yards and one touchdown.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recored 798 passing yards, or 266 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.7% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

LJ Johnson Jr. has rushed for 153 yards on 27 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has rushed for 140 yards on 32 carries.

Jake Bailey leads his team with 136 receiving yards on 13 receptions.

Jordan Hudson has five receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has racked up 105 reciving yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

