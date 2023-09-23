The Oakland Athletics and Zack Gelof hit the field against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in baseball with 156 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .377, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (619 total runs).

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Detroit's 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.256).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (3-10) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.63 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Wentz is looking to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Wentz enters this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Miguel Diaz Caleb Ferguson 9/20/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson - 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber

